Houston Astros Hitting Coach Cintrón No Longer Managing in Winter League

Álex Cintrón recently signed a two-year extension to return as the Houston Astros hitting coach.

The Houston Astros reportedly extended staff members from the 2022 World Series team earlier this month. One of those was hitting coach Álex Cintrón — who received a two-year extension.

But after winning the World Series, Cintrón departed for the Puerto Rican Winter League — where he committed to manage Cangrejeros de Santurce. And Astros top prospect Pedro León is currently playing for the Cangrejeros.

But Santurce announced Friday the hiring of Nick Ortiz's as its next manager, stating Cintrón's commitments to the Astros will keep him away from the team. Cintrón managed the Cangrejeros to a 10-8 record.

Around the Farm

Astros prospect Hector Nieves is also playing in the Puerto Rican Winter League. The infielder is 3-for-22 in eight games played for the Indios de Mayaguez, playing six games at third base.

Nieves played 32 games this past year in Florida Complex League, slashing .212/.302/.253 in his second season of professional baseball. The 19 year old was drafted in the 19th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

