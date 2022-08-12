Astros to Host Uvalde Strong Day

Baseball will be played at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, August 14, but something bigger will be happening that day.

The Houston Astros will welcome 10 busses full of Uvalde residents, along with thousands of others from the southwest Texas town. In the latest show of support for the grieving community, the Astros will host Uvalde Strong Day at Minute Maid Park.

Reported in a recent press release, Houston will have a ceremonial first pitch during a pregame ceremony as part of the special day.

Throughout the course of the game, fans can purchase Uvalde Strong T-shirts. There will also be a 50/50 raffle with a chance to win $10,000. All the rest of the funds, along with all proceeds from the T-shirt sales, will go towards Uvalde Strong efforts.

All fans that purchase over $100 in 50/50 raffle tickets will receive a Uvalde Strong wristband.

The Astros are just one of many organizations who have lent a hand to the Uvalde community, and they aim to continue to help with the healing process through the game of baseball.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!