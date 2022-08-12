Skip to main content
Houston Astros to Host Uvalde Strong Day at Minute Maid Park Sunday

Houston Astros to Host Uvalde Strong Day at Minute Maid Park Sunday

The Houston Astros will welcome thousands of Uvalde residents on Sunday, as the southwest Texas community continues to heal.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Houston Astros will welcome thousands of Uvalde residents on Sunday, as the southwest Texas community continues to heal.

Baseball will be played at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, August 14, but something bigger will be happening that day.

The Houston Astros will welcome 10 busses full of Uvalde residents, along with thousands of others from the southwest Texas town. In the latest show of support for the grieving community, the Astros will host Uvalde Strong Day at Minute Maid Park.

Reported in a recent press release, Houston will have a ceremonial first pitch during a pregame ceremony as part of the special day.

Scroll to continue

Read More

Throughout the course of the game, fans can purchase Uvalde Strong T-shirts. There will also be a 50/50 raffle with a chance to win $10,000. All the rest of the funds, along with all proceeds from the T-shirt sales, will go towards Uvalde Strong efforts.

All fans that purchase over $100 in 50/50 raffle tickets will receive a Uvalde Strong wristband.

The Astros are just one of many organizations who have lent a hand to the Uvalde community, and they aim to continue to help with the healing process through the game of baseball.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  2. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  3. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  4. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  5. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  6. Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
  7. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  8. Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
  9. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
  10. 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_18401508
News

Astros to Host Uvalde Strong Day

By Dylan Shick15 minutes ago
USATSI_18566430
News

Astros' Brantley Undergoes Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

By Kenny Van Doren1 hour ago
USATSI_18855424
Game Day

Astros Look to Turn the Tables on Athletics

By Dylan Shick2 hours ago
USATSI_17950009
Opinions

Can Brinson's Success Carry Him to the Astros?

By Kenny Van Doren4 hours ago
USATSI_18224337
News

Astros' Goodrum Returns to Triple-A Sugar Land

By Kenny Van Doren7 hours ago
USATSI_18825283
Opinions

Mancini Should be in Astros' Lineup Everyday

By Lauren Amour21 hours ago
USATSI_18855137
Game Day

Maldonado Stays Hot, Lifts Astros to Sixth-Straight Silver Boot Trophy

By Kenny Van Doren23 hours ago
USATSI_6557010
Prospects

'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee

By Kenny Van DorenAug 11, 2022 1:00 PM EDT