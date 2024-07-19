Houston Astros in Complicated Spot at Deadline Due to Interesting Situation
The Houston Astros playing better in recent weeks does pose some challenges for the front office. While flipping the script was always the goal, the Astros now have to be aggressive buyers.
If it weren't for all of the injuries they've dealt with on the mound, this likely would've been a trade deadline where they added on the margins. Like every contending team, perhaps it would've been as simple as just adding a relief pitcher or two.
However, the injuries to the starting rotation all but guarantee that they'll add an arm.
With multiple on the market, Houston should be able to find one that not only fits their needs, but doesn't break the bank. They don't exactly have an elite farm system, so the idea of landing someone like Tarik Skubal or Garrett Crochet seems highly unlikely.
Never say never, but they'll likely be in the mix for guys like Jack Flaherty, Tyler Anderson, and other above-average arms.
On top of the average to below-average farm system, Chandler Rome of The Athletic pointed out another potential issue, writing that the Astros are only $4 million away from exceeding the secondary luxury tax threshold.
"Demand may exceed supply and it’s doubtful the Astros possess enough prospect capital to compete with other contenders at the top of the starting pitching market.
"The Astros don’t necessarily need to acquire another ace, even if owner Jim Crane is fond of luring superstars at every trade deadline. That he sits less than $4 million away from exceeding the second luxury tax threshold will only complicate his star-gazing tendencies. The Astros just need competent arms capable of slotting in the middle of a rotation."
Perhaps owner Jim Crane and general manager Dana Brown are on the same page with the tax threshold and are willing to exceed it if a pitcher who could put them over the top becomes available. Time will only tell.
If not, Brown will have to find a cheap arm that can help this team. There are some on the market, but that does hurt his chances of finding the perfect one.
The one benefit for Houston is that they don't necessarily need an ace. Sure, they'd never say no to one if they could land someone of that caliber, but they need pitchers who can eat up innings.
Even if it's a No. 3 arm in the rotation, it could go a long way, at least in the regular season.