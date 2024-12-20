Houston Astros 'In Serious Talks' With Star First Baseman, Progressing Toward Deal
The Houston Astros have some issues as currently constructed, mainly at first base. The position has been one the Astros haven't found success in over the past two years, an issue for a team looking to win a World Series.
With the moves they've made, Houston has some flexibility to get creative.
According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, a first-base solution could be on the way. Rome reported that the Astros and Christian Walker are in "serious talks" about a deal.
"The Astros and free-agent first baseman Christian Walker are in serious talks and progressing toward a deal," Rome wrote.
Walker, believed to want a four-year deal, would be an excellent addition to Houston. Signing him would also show the front office plans to win in 2025, despite other moves suggesting otherwise.
If there are any concerns about Walker, it isn't about what he does on the diamond. He can swing it with the best of them at the position, hitting 36, 33, and 26 home runs in each of the past three seasons.
He's getting up there in age, which is always worrisome, but he hasn't slowed down any. If anything, the 33-year-old has only improved each step of the way.
Walker is also one of the best defensive first basemen in baseball, winning three straight Gold Glove Awards.
For an Astros team that had the worst production from the position out of any team in the American League last year, Walker should fix that.
The deal isn't done yet, but it sounds like he could be on his way to Houston.