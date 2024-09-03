Houston Astros Inch Up in Most Recent MLB Power Rankings
The Houston Astros were able to wrap up an excellent week on Sunday with a four-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals.
Coming into the four-game series against the Royals, the Astros were in a bit of a funk. Against tough opponents in the Baltimore Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies, the Astros didn’t play great in both series and had a record of 3-4 in those seven games.
Coming into the series against Kansas City, it figured to be a tough matchup with the Royals currently sitting in the American League Wild Card picture. However, the Astros were able to get right and sweep Kansas City.
The pitching for the Astros was very impressive over the course of the four games, as they allowed just two runs in three of the games, and three runs in the other. Houston is going to continue to lean on their pitching for the remainder of the season.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently moved the Astros up in his power rankings to 9th place, which is an improvement of one spot.
“The Astros were mired in a 2-6 stretch when they began their showdown with Kansas City. Landing that punch must have felt good, especially with the Mariners still lingering in the rear-view mirror at 5.0 games out of first in the AL West.”
“Otherwise, Houston's early-season struggles on the mound are long gone by now. In 27 games dating back to August 4, Astros pitchers have a 2.38 ERA. Framber Valdez, Hunter Brown and Spencer Arrighetti all posted ERAs in the 1.00s in August.”
With a six-game lead in the American League West over the Seattle Mariners, the Astros have to feel good about their position at the beginning of September.
To start the next week, they will be playing the Cincinnati Reds on the road, and then will be back home for the weekend series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Since the Astros have a comfortable cushion in the division, they really don’t need to play lights out the rest of the way to secure the division.
As September rolls on, the Astros will want to make sure that their pitching staff is rested and healthy for the postseason, and they would love to get outfielder Kyle Tucker back in the lineup.
If the Astros are healthy heading into October, they will be a team that nobody will want to face with their experience and talented pitching staff.