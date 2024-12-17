Houston Astros Insider Gives Concerning Update on Alex Bregman Negotiations
The Houston Astros already lost Kyle Tucker this offseason, and now it seems like only a matter of time before they lose Alex Bregman, too.
Bregman, who's currently a free agent, has drawn heavy interest from multiple teams, including the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.
The Astros have made an effort to retain Bregman, who declined their initial six-year, $156 million offer earlier this offseason. Based on their recent track record, however, they seem unlikely to extend themselves to keep him if a bidding war ensues.
In an interview with MLB Network's Brian Kenny, MLB.com beat writer Brian McTaggart gave a concerning update on Bregman's negotiations with Houston.
McTaggart called Bregman re-signing with the Astros "a longshot."
He also called Houston's rejected offer "a pretty far gap from what Bregman wants."
"As far as the Astros go, I think there's a gulf there," McTaggart added. "I don't think they'll be able to sign him unless this Astros ownership goes against what they've done in years past."
As the insider noted, Houston has been reluctant to re-sign players to expensive, long-term deals.
In recent years, the Astros have moved on from Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander, Carlos Correa, George Springer and now Tucker, making Bregman's departure appear imminent.
Houston has continued to win despite losing numerous All-Stars over the last few offseasons, so it's hard to see the organization making an exception for Bregman this winter, especially given his age (30) and recent decline as a hitter.
Bregman may not want to return to the Astros anyway following the Tucker trade, which could make it harder for them to contend next year and potentially beyond.
He may rather join the Yankees or Red Sox, both of whom are eager to add a bat after losing out in the Juan Soto sweepstakes.
Either way, all signs point to Bregman playing elsewhere next year.