Houston Astros, Intriguing Veteran Reliever Agree to Minor League Deal
The Houston Astros and left-handed reliever Jalen Beeks have agreed on a minor league deal, per the New York Post and The Athletic.
The deal comes at a time when the Astros are still looking at their options in the bullpen, where Josh Hader is the closer, but several other openings are still up for grabs.
Beeks, a well-traveled 31-year-old, has spent time with four different teams, including two different stints with the Tampa Bay Rays. Last season he split his time between the Colorado Rockies and the Pittsburgh Pirates.
He missed part of the 2020 season and the entire 2021 season after he suffered a torn UCL that required Tommy John surgery.
He started his professional career as a 12th round pick of the Boston Red Sox in the 2014 MLB draft and ended up with making his Major League debut in 2018 with the Red Sox. After 14 games, he was traded to the Rays for pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, who helped Boston win a World Series.
He settled into a relief role for the Rays and only 19 of his 202 appearances have been starts. He hasn’t started a game since 2023, when he started eight games as an opener for Tampa Bay, which made the playoffs.
Tampa Bay waived him after the season. Colorado picked him up and later traded him at the deadline to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Combined he went 7-4 with a 4.50 ERA in 71 games, with 55 strikeouts and 27 walks in 70 innings.
He brings to Houston a career record of 23-15 with a 4.40 ERA with 15 saves, 329 strikeouts and 138 walks in 347.2 innings.