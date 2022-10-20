Astros' Peña, Tucker Named Finalists for Gold Glove Awards

Skip to main content

Houston Astros' Peña, Tucker Named Finalist for Gold Glove Awards

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña and right fielder Kyle Tucker were named finalists for Gold Gloves at their respective positions.

Somethings come full circle. Houston Astros rookie Jeremy Peña was named a finalist Thursday for the Gold Glove Award of American League shortstops alongside his predecessor, Carlos Correa.

Correa not only was awarded the Gold Glove last season, but was also given the American League Platinum Glove. The two are joined by Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Boegarts.

Peña amounted the most defensive runs saved (16) of the three, with Correa collecting three and Boegarts collecting four. The rookie had seven outs above average too, more than either Correa or Boegarts.

Kyle Tucker was named a finalist for a third straight season. After being nominated in 2020 for left field, Tucker moved to right field and was named a finalist for the 2021 season.

Tucker bested his DRS from 2021 by posting 13 in his second 162-game season. The righty held five OAA — the third-best among AL right fielders — and was a human-highlight reel for Houston all season.

Of other former Astros, Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw was named a finalist for the Gold Glove among AL center fielders.

