Astros' Bermudez Claimed Off Waivers by Giants

Houston Astros' Bermudez Claimed Off Waivers by San Francisco Giants

The Houston Astros designated Jonathan Bermudez for assignment Saturday to make room on the 40-man roster for David Hensley.

The San Francisco Giants claimed left-handed pitcher Jonathan Bermudez off waivers Tuesday from the Houston Astros. Bermudez was designated for assignment Saturday to open a 40-man roster spot for David Hensley.

Bermudez posted an 8.96 ERA over 67 1/3 innings for the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys this season. Left-hip discomfort held him out for a month, but the lefty was never placed on the minor league injured list.

Last season, Bermudez had a 3.24 ERA between Double-A and Triple-A with 146 strikeouts to 34 walks. The 2021 Astros Minor League Pitcher of the year was added to the 40-man roster last winter in protection from the Rule 5 Draft.

