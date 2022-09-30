Altuve Chasing American League Leadoff Home Run Record for Single Season

George Springer's departure paved way for José Altuve to make history. In his second season back in the leadoff spot, the Houston Astros second baseman has clubbed 12 leadoff home runs, his latest coming Tuesday.

Twelve leadoff home runs tied the Astros' record set by Springer during the 2019 season. But with six games to plays, Altuve could match the American League record for a single season.

Set by Alfonso Soriano in 2003, 13 home runs are the most by a leadoff hitter in single season in American League history. Soriano, in his fifth Major League season, ended the year with 38 home runs for the New York Yankees.

Altuve — who is having a career season— has clubbed 28 home runs thus far, adding two to his total on Tuesday. While he may not match his career-high mark of 31 hit in 2019 and 2021, the 32-year-old has at most six opportunities to match Soriano's feat.

