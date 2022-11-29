Astros' Altuve Goes Without a Home Run in Venezuelan Home Run Derby

José Altuve was given three minutes in the first round of the Venezuelan Home Run Derby on Monday, and he went without a single long ball. The Houston Astros second baseman was bounced in the first round by San Francisco Giants minor leaguer Diego Rincones.

Although Altuve went without a home run, it isn't an indictment on his offensive play in the last two months. The second baseman hit a slump in the postseason, posting a .483 OPS in 13 games played.

According to multiple people in attendance, Altuve received the loudest ovation when he was introduced.

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. won the Home Run Derby, igniting a field storming from fans.

Other notable participants were free-agent catcher Willson Contreras, New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar, Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suárez, New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres, Atlanta Braves designated hitter William Contreras and St. Louis Cardinals utility-man Juan Yépez.

