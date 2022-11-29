Houston Astros' Altuve Goes Without a Home Run in Venezuelan Home Run Derby
José Altuve was given three minutes in the first round of the Venezuelan Home Run Derby on Monday, and he went without a single long ball. The Houston Astros second baseman was bounced in the first round by San Francisco Giants minor leaguer Diego Rincones.
Although Altuve went without a home run, it isn't an indictment on his offensive play in the last two months. The second baseman hit a slump in the postseason, posting a .483 OPS in 13 games played.
According to multiple people in attendance, Altuve received the loudest ovation when he was introduced.
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. won the Home Run Derby, igniting a field storming from fans.
Read More
Other notable participants were free-agent catcher Willson Contreras, New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar, Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suárez, New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres, Atlanta Braves designated hitter William Contreras and St. Louis Cardinals utility-man Juan Yépez.
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
- Mariners Fans Inexplicably Outraged Following Houston Astros' Social Media Post About Sweep
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Six Houston Astros Declared Free Agents
- Watch: Yordan Álvarez's Home Run Wins Astros World Series
- Lucas Giolito Claims All Teams Were Cheating in 2017
- Dusty Baker Makes His Thoughts Known on Bonds and Judge Records
- Is it Time to Move on From the Houston Astros Cheating Scandal?
- Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
- Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!