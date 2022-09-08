Skip to main content

Houston Astros' Altuve Named Nominee for Roberto Clemente Award

Major League Baseball named José Altuve the Houston Astros' nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award on Thursday.

José Altuve was nominated for baseball's most prestigious individual honor for Major Leaguers on Thursday. The Houston Astros second baseman joined a list of 29 other Big Leaguers as nominees for the Roberto Clemente Award.

A multi-time nominee, Altuve has hosted many charity events in his career, supporting multiple organizations from his own to those of his teammates. More on Altuve's community action can be found on his nomination profile.

On the field, the 2017 American League Most Valuable Player has continued his impressive career after being voted the AL starter at second base for the 2022 All-Star Game, also his eighth selection.

Fans can vote for Altuve and other players on Major League Baseball's website every day until Oct. 5. Roberto Clemente Day is Sept. 15.

Scroll to continue

Read More

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  2. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  3. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  4. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  5. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  6. Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
  7. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  8. Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
  9. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
  10. 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstros!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_18996297
News

Astros' Altuve Named Nominee for Roberto Clemente Award

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18082916
Prospects

Astros' Affiliate Tosses Second Combined No-Hitter in Team History

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19003342
Game Day

Wild Night: Astros Walk-Off Rangers in Extra Innings to Secure Series Win

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18080873
News

Astros' Taylor, James Toss Scoreless Rehab Innings for Sugar Land

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_16268914
News

Report: Texas Rangers to Call Up Josh Jung on Friday

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_18958583
Opinions

Can Astros Shortstop Peña Heat Back Up for the Playoffs?

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_18009585
News

Three Astros Minor Leaguers Named Players of the Month for August

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18173311
Prospects

Astros Top Prospect Daniels Powers Two-Homer Night

By Kenny Van Doren