Astros' Altuve Named Nominee for Roberto Clemente Award

José Altuve was nominated for baseball's most prestigious individual honor for Major Leaguers on Thursday. The Houston Astros second baseman joined a list of 29 other Big Leaguers as nominees for the Roberto Clemente Award.

A multi-time nominee, Altuve has hosted many charity events in his career, supporting multiple organizations from his own to those of his teammates. More on Altuve's community action can be found on his nomination profile.

On the field, the 2017 American League Most Valuable Player has continued his impressive career after being voted the AL starter at second base for the 2022 All-Star Game, also his eighth selection.

Fans can vote for Altuve and other players on Major League Baseball's website every day until Oct. 5. Roberto Clemente Day is Sept. 15.

