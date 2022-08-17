Report: Altuve Will Play for Team Venezuela in World Baseball Classic

Houston Astros second baseman José Altuve told reporters Wednesday he will play for Team Venezuela at the World Baseball Classic in 2023, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. Altuve competed for Team Venezuela in 2017, too.

Altuve joins Astros first base coach Omar López who was announced manager of the Team Venezuela Wednesday morning. López joined the Major League staff in 2020 after a respectable career as a minor league skipper.

Of those currently on the Astros roster, Luis García is also native of Venezuela. García told reporters he hopes to play for Team Venezuela, per Michael Connor of SportsTalk 790.

