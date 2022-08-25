Report: Astros' James Begins Rehab Assignment in Fayetteville

Report: Houston Astros' Josh James Begins Rehab Assignment in Fayetteville
The Houston Astros sent Josh James on a rehab assignment Thursday to Single-A Fayetteville.
Josh James is scheduled to appear for the Single-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Thursday, opening a 30-day rehab window, per broadcaster Andrew Chapman. The Houston Astros placed James on the 60-day injured list with a right-lat strain on June 23.
James was on the 7-day injured list in Triple-A Sugar Land when he was removed from the 40-man roster. Through 21 1/3 innings for the Space Cowboys, the right-hander posted a 7.59 ERA and a 9.28 K/9 out of the bullpen.
James last pitched in the Major Leagues in 2021. Called up in September, the then 28-year-old totaled five innings, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks to his eight strikeouts.
