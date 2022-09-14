Houston Astros' James Exits Rehab Outing Early With Apparent Injury
Starting his rehab assignment Aug. 25, Josh James' seventh appearance didn't go as planned. The Houston Astros right-hander worked a six-pitch groundout to Salt Lake City Bees' Jake Palomaki before inducing a home run to Jake Gatewood five pitches later.
The boxscore listed 14 pitches for James, indicating he was pulled mid-bout with a third batter. The three pitches to Dillon Thomas were all sporadic in nature, none of which were near the zone.
James was attended to by a trainer before leaving the contest, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston said. According to Baseball Savant, the righty showed a decrease in velocity on all three of his pitches, including an 6.1 mph spike on his fastball.
Across his seven rehab outings between Triple-A Sugar Land and Single-A Fayetteville, James has totaled 6.1 innings pitched, yielding two runs on six hits to his 13 strikeouts.
