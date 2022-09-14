Skip to main content

Houston Astros' James Exits Rehab Outing Early With Apparent Injury

In his seventh rehab appearance, Houston Astros pitcher Josh James recorded just one out before leaving with a trainer.

Starting his rehab assignment Aug. 25, Josh James' seventh appearance didn't go as planned. The Houston Astros right-hander worked a six-pitch groundout to Salt Lake City Bees' Jake Palomaki before inducing a home run to Jake Gatewood five pitches later.

The boxscore listed 14 pitches for James, indicating he was pulled mid-bout with a third batter. The three pitches to Dillon Thomas were all sporadic in nature, none of which were near the zone.

James was attended to by a trainer before leaving the contest, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston said. According to Baseball Savant, the righty showed a decrease in velocity on all three of his pitches, including an 6.1 mph spike on his fastball.

Across his seven rehab outings between Triple-A Sugar Land and Single-A Fayetteville, James has totaled 6.1 innings pitched, yielding two runs on six hits to his 13 strikeouts. 

