Astros' James Makes Fourth Rehab Appearance

Josh James made his fourth rehab appearance Sunday on 18 pitches (11 strikes), punching out two batters in one relief inning for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. The Houston Astros right-handed pitcher has combined for four innings across four appearances with 11 strikeouts and two hits.

James started his rehab assignment on Aug. 25 with Single-A Fayetteville. His 30-day Major League rehab window closes Sept. 24, leaving the Astros with a decision on how to add James to the 40-man roster from the 60-day injured list.



James was placed on the 7-day injured list in Triple-A with a right lat strain on June 21 before Houston recalled him and placed him on the Major League 60-day injured list two days later. The righty hasn't appeared for the Astros this season.

