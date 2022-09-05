Skip to main content

Houston Astros' James Makes Fourth Rehab Appearance

Josh James struck out two batters Sunday, ending his streak of striking out the side on his rehab assignment.

Josh James made his fourth rehab appearance Sunday on 18 pitches (11 strikes), punching out two batters in one relief inning for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. The Houston Astros right-handed pitcher has combined for four innings across four appearances with 11 strikeouts and two hits.

James started his rehab assignment on Aug. 25 with Single-A Fayetteville. His 30-day Major League rehab window closes  Sept. 24, leaving the Astros with a decision on how to add James to the 40-man roster from the 60-day injured list.

James was placed on the 7-day injured list in Triple-A with a right lat strain on June 21 before Houston recalled him and placed him on the Major League 60-day injured list two days later. The righty hasn't appeared for the Astros this season.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  2. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  3. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  4. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  5. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  6. Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
  7. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  8. Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
  9. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
  10. 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee
Scroll to continue

Read More

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_15062518
News

Astros' James Makes Fourth Rehab Appearance

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18987806
Game Day

Astros Take Series from Angels Behind a Masterful Urquidy

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_17975911
News

Pirates Claim Solomon Off Waivers from Astros

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18921289
Opinions

How the Astros Could Break a Silver Slugger Record in 2022

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_18985779
Game Day

Ohtani Dazzles, Astros Fall in Pitchers’ Duel

By Ben Silver
USATSI_18124345
News

Jimmy Endersby Sets Triple-A Space Cowboys Record

By Ben Silver
USATSI_18224337
News

Houston Astros Release Goodrum

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_16395294
News

Scrubb Roughed Up in Single-A Rehab Outing

By Ben Silver