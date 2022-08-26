Skip to main content

Houston Astros' James Strikes Out the Side in First Rehab Outing

Josh James started for Single-A Fayetteville on Thursday in his first rehab appearance.

Single-A Fayetteville slated Josh James the starter Thursday. Opening his 30-day Major League rehab assignment window, James struck out three batters in his lone inning of work on 12 pitches, 10 of which were strikes. 

On the 60-day injured list since June 23 with a right lat strain, the 29-year-old is eligible to return to the 40-man roster upon his readiness. Without an open spot, it's unclear what route the Houston Astros will take to add James back before likely optioning him to Triple-A Sugar Land.

In his affiliated debut, the Astros' 11th-round pick, Ryan Clifford, slapped a single and walked four times. Clifford became the first player since Ross Adolph on July 25, 2019, to walk four times in one for the Woodpeckers. Adolph also hit out of the six-hole as the left fielder. 

