Houston Astros' James Tosses Perfect Inning in Second Rehab Appearance
Josh James continued his rehab assignment with Single-A Fayetteville on Sunday, starting his second game in four days. Working one inning, James struck out three batters on 10 pitches, nine for strikes.
James has thrown two innings since he was placed on the injured list on June 21 by Triple-A Sugar Land and moved to the Major League 60-day injured list two days later with a right lat strain. The righty's 30-day rehab window would close on Sept. 23.
Around the Farm:
In High-A, Joey Loperfido exited the ninth inning with a cramp after legging out an infield single, he told Astros Future. Loperfido went 1-for-3 on the day with a walk and an RBI.
The Houston Astros' sixth-round pick, Collin Price, underwent further evaluation on his foot Sunday after fouling a ball of it the night prior in a Single-A game. Tests reveled a broken bone, he informed Inside The Astros.
