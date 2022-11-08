Houston Astros' Verlander Named American League Cy Young Finalist
Major League Baseball announced Justin Verlander as an American League Cy Young finalist Monday. The Houston Astros ace has taken the award home twice in his career, most recently in 2019.
Verlander is one of three finalists, alongside Dylan Cease of the Chicago White Sox and Alek Manoah of the Toronto Blue Jays. In his 17-year career, the 39-year-old has finished top-five in AL Cy Young voting eight times.
The righty posted an MLB-best 1.75 ERA. Verlander's 220 ERA+ and 0.829 WHIP also ranked best in the sport, while his 18 wins ranked second. Last week, the future Hall of Famer was named the AL Comeback Player of the Year and the AL Outstanding Pitcher of the Year by the Major League Baseball Players Association Player's Choice Awards.
Postseason performances don't affect regular-season awards voting. The AL Cy Young and the NL Cy Young winners will be announced by the Baseball Writers' Association of America on Nov. 16.
