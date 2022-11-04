Skip to main content

Houston Astros' Verlander Takes Home Two MLBPA Awards

Voted on by Major League Baseball players, the AL Comeback Player of the year and the AL Outstanding Pitcher of the Year went to Justin Verlander.

Coming off his first World Series win, Justin Verlander was award for one his best-career seasons the following day. The Houston Astros ace was named the American League Comeback Player of the Year and the American League Outstanding Pitcher of the Year by the Major League Baseball Players Association Player's Choice Awards.

Verlander posted an MLB-best 1.75 ERA in his 17th season. The righty amounted 18 wins with a 220 ERA+ — best in the sport — with an 0.829 WHIP and a 6.0 H/9 — best in MLB and best in the American League, respectively.

The Astros hurler did it all in his first season back from missing all of the 2021 season, recovering from Tommy John surgery. Verlander also missed all but one start in the previous season which looked to be the end of his chapter in Houston.

Yet, he returned on a two-year contract that holds a player option for the 2023 season. Verlander hasn't made it known whether he will opt out, although the consensus is that he will explore another contract this winter with either the Astros or the field.

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

News

