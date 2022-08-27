Houston Astros' Tucker Commits to Team USA for World Baseball Classic
Major League Baseball announced Saturday Kyle Tucker will play for the United States in the World Baseball Classic in 2023.
Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker will play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic in 2023. Tucker, who is in his fifth season, is the first Astro to commit to the United States.
Tucker was named to his first All-Star team this season. The lefty is slashing .260/.338/.475 with 22 home runs and 19 stolen bases on the year. He is also riding a 17-game hit streak, tying the longest by a Houston player over the last three seasons.
Outfielders Mookie Betts, Bryce Harper, Mike Trout and Cedric Mullins have also reportedly committed to Team USA.
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
- Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
- Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
- Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
- Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
- Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
- Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
- Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
- 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee
Scroll to continue
Read More
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!