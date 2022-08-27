Skip to main content

Houston Astros' Tucker Commits to Team USA for World Baseball Classic

Major League Baseball announced Saturday Kyle Tucker will play for the United States in the World Baseball Classic in 2023.

Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker will play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic in 2023. Tucker, who is in his fifth season, is the first Astro to commit to the United States.

Tucker was named to his first All-Star team this season. The lefty is slashing .260/.338/.475 with 22 home runs and 19 stolen bases on the year. He is also riding a 17-game hit streak, tying the longest by a Houston player over the last three seasons.

Outfielders Mookie Betts, Bryce Harper, Mike Trout and Cedric Mullins have also reportedly committed to Team USA.

