Houston Astros Linked to Budding LSU Star Pitcher in Latest MLB Mock Draft
The Pittsburgh Pirates have certainly caught fire with rookie starter Paul Skenes. He’s turned into one of the most electric players in the game in just a few months.
The right-hander, who started his Major League career in May, has already pitched his way into potential Cy Young and Rookie of the Year conversation. Pittsburgh has already gotten the benefit of getting something from their first-round pick last July, who was also the draft’s No. 1 overall pick.
LSU’s program is one of college baseball’s true powers, so it always draws attention from scouts. But, when a player like Skenes hits the scene, scouts want to make sure they’re not overlooking anyone.
The Houston Astros would be no exception. Recently, Bleacher Report did a mock draft for 2025 and had the Astros selected No. 23 overall. With that pick, the site connected Houston to an LSU pitcher, Chase Shores.
To be certain, this is a much different situation than Skenes. For one thing, Shores missed all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery.
But, before the surgery, the Midland, Texas, native teased everyone with his potential.
He was a weekend starter and reliever as a true freshman during non-conference and posted a 0.96 ERA in just 18.1 innings. He struck out 15, walked nine and went 0-1. Batters hit just .231 against him.
Everyone knew there was arm talent there when he came out of high school after an 18-2 career record with 211 strikeouts in 142 innings. He was the No. 1 ranked right-handed pitcher in the nation when he went to LSU.
Now, he’ll have to show scouts that the arm talent is still there. He has intriguing measurables, too. He’s 6-8, 245 pounds, the sort of build the Tigers football team would love to have at tight end.
It’s a gamble right now, but he can mitigate much of that with a great 2025. Because he redshirted last season, he’ll be draft eligible.
The Astros just took Sam Houston catcher Walker Janek in the first round of last month’s draft, giving them their highest-rated catching prospect before he even played a game in the minor leagues.
In fact, Houston has selected six college players with each of their last six first-round picks (they did not have first-round picks in 2020 and 2021). But the only pitcher selected in that span was North Carolina’s J.B. Bukauskas in 2017. He never pitched in the Majors with the Astros, but has reached the big leagues with Arizona, Seattle and Milwaukee.