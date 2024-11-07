Houston Astros Linked to Slugging First Baseman from American League Central
As the Houston Astros head into the offseason, the franchise is going to be trying to find some creative ways to improve the team.
This offseason, the Astros have a lot of important decisions to make as they look to try and get back to being the team to beat in the American League. Firstly, Houston will have to make a key decision on whether they want to commit long-term to Alex Bregman at what will surely be a hefty price.
Bregman is the top third baseman on the market this winter, and he is going to be paid very well, especially after Matt Chapman received a contract extension from the San Francisco Giants during the season, which set the bar.
In addition to figuring out what to do at third base, Houston also has to find a way to upgrade at first base this offseason. While Christian Walker would be an excellent addition in free agency with his ability to play both offense and defense, he is going to be highly coveted this winter and could be priced out.
With some limited options at first base in free agency, the Astros could look to the trade market to fix some of their issues at first base. Recently, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report linked Josh Naylor of the Cleveland Guardians to Houston.
Even though the Guardians were just in the ALCS, Naylor is one of the most expensive players on the team, and as a small market team, that could always make it possible that they could entertain moving him.
Last season, the slugger totaled 31 home runs and 108 RBIs, as he was an excellent source of production in the middle of the order.
The fit for the Astros is certainly a natural one, as they got limited production from the position last year. With Jose Abreu becoming a non-factor, Houston knows that they need to get a lot more from the position than they did in 2024.
Considering the slugger’s skill level, the asking price likely wouldn’t be cheap for Naylor, but he would be an impact addition for Houston. If the Astros do indeed move on from Bregman and use an in-house option like Shay Whitcomb, making a major upgrade at first base makes sense.
A lot of what the offseason will look like for Houston will likely start with the decision regarding Bregman. If they let him walk, some major changes could be made elsewhere to help try and keep them competitive.