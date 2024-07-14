Houston Astros Linked to White Sox Starter as 'Prime' Trade Target
As the MLB season approaches the All-Star break, teams will have a chance to evaluate their roster and the season they have put together so far. That will give teams like the Houston Astros a chance to decide what direction they want to head in before the MLB trade deadline later this month.
Looking specifically at the Astros, they appear to be headed towards trying to buy talent over the next couple of weeks.
After a slow start to the season, many injury issues and much adversity, Houston has been able to find ways to win. The team holds a 50-45 record and are just one game behind the Seattle Mariners in the American League West division entering Sunday's slate.
The Astros have done enough to prove they can be a legitimate contender this season once again.
Ahead of the trade deadline, there are a few clear needs for Houston. Most importantly, they could use a starting pitcher and a first baseman.
With that being said, Chron.com took a look at some potential trade targets. One name that was mentioned as a "prime" trade target is Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Erick Fedde.
"Fedde feels like a lock to be traded by the dismal White Sox. After spending the 2023 season in the South Korean KBO League, Fedde is back stateside with a 3.13 ERA in 2024, and his low home run rate would fit in well with the small confines of Minute Maid Park."
So far this season, he has started in 19 games for the White Sox. He has gone 7-3 in those appearances, compiling a 2.99 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and 3.3 K/BB ratio across 111.1 innings pitched.
Fedde has been a consistent starting pitcher for a very bad team. Consistency is something that the Astros need to find for their rotation.
At 31 years old, he also adds the intriguing fact that he has another year left on his contract after 2024. He would be an addition for both this season and next.
Expect to see Dana Brown and the Houston front office look to be very aggressive over the next couple of weeks. The Astros have a few needs and they appear very motivated to win this season. That could lead to a sizable trade or two.