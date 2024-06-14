Houston Astros Make Surprise Move, Cut Abreu
It has been a complicated relationship between the Houston Astros and Jose Abreu since he joined the team last offseason on a then-franchise record $58.5 million contract for a free agent.
His tenure with the Astros has been marred with struggles as he posted his career-worst numbers in 2023, and followed that up with an even worse showing that caused him to be sent to their Florida complex to work on his swing.
After roughly a month, they recalled him and wanted to see if he could impact this team.
Houston seemingly has their answer as Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported they decided to release Abreu.
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, that decision won't come cheap as he will still be owed more than $30 million going forward after his initial deal was for three years.
While it might hurt financially, maybe this is what helps the Astros go on a run and put themselves back into playoff position.
There has been no corresponding move announced yet, but it seems like it could be a possibility they recall star prospect Joey Loperfido who was recently demoted as part of a bevvy of roster moves.