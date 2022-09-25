Skip to main content

Houston Astros Manager Baker Joined Historic Company with Saturday's Win

Dusty Baker became just the fourth manager in Major League Baseball history to win 100 games in a season in both the AL and the NL.

Dusty Baker's future in the dugout is an unknown. The tenured skipper is destined for the Hall of Fame, and following Saturday's win over the Baltimore Orioles, the Houston Astros manager earned 100 wins for the first time in the American League.

Baker became the fourth manager in Major League Baseball history to reach 100 wins in a season for both the American League and the National League. The other three are Sparky Anderson, Whitey Herzog and Tony LaRussa — who is currently managing the Chicago White Sox.

Known for his pennant chasing clubs in the National League, Baker is on the backswing of his career from the bench, managing the Astros as his first trip through the American League.

Saturday's win marked the Astros' fourth time in a full five-season span to reach 100 wins, becoming the first American League club to do so. Houston has now reached 100 wins five times in franchise history — 1998, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022.

Scroll to continue

Read More

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  3. Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
  4. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  5. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  6. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  7. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  8. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  9. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  10. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_19109821
News

Astros Manager Baker Joined Historic Company with Saturday's Win

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19112733
Game Day

How to Watch Astros at Orioles Game Four: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19112795
Game Day

Astros Edge Out Orioles for 100th Win of the Season

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18635776
Prospects

Astros Prospect Lee Powers Two Home Runs for Space Cowboys

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_17923182
News

Watch: Mascot Trolls Astros with Trash Can

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19079687
Opinions

Astros Social Media Reacts to Team's Slump Against the Orioles

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19072906
Game Day

How to Watch Astros at Orioles Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19098569
Game Day

Astros Drop Consecutive Contests Against Orioles

By Kenny Van Doren