Astros Manager Baker Joined Historic Company with Saturday's Win

Dusty Baker's future in the dugout is an unknown. The tenured skipper is destined for the Hall of Fame, and following Saturday's win over the Baltimore Orioles, the Houston Astros manager earned 100 wins for the first time in the American League.

Baker became the fourth manager in Major League Baseball history to reach 100 wins in a season for both the American League and the National League. The other three are Sparky Anderson, Whitey Herzog and Tony LaRussa — who is currently managing the Chicago White Sox.

Known for his pennant chasing clubs in the National League, Baker is on the backswing of his career from the bench, managing the Astros as his first trip through the American League.

Saturday's win marked the Astros' fourth time in a full five-season span to reach 100 wins, becoming the first American League club to do so. Houston has now reached 100 wins five times in franchise history — 1998, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022.

