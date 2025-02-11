Houston Astros Manager Praises Superstar for Team-First Mentality
On the field, it's easy to see Jose Altuve's greatness.
With nine All-Star appearances, three batting titles and two World Series rings, the Houston Astros superstar is well on his way to the Hall of Fame.
Altuve is special off the field, too, emerging as a vital clubhouse leader. It's a big reason why the Astros gave him a five-year, $125 million extension that runs through 2029.
The 34-year-old second baseman has been with Houston for 14 seasons, helping transform the franchise from the worst team in baseball to a perennial World Series threat. He's a main reason why the Astros have been so successful over the past decade, winning seven AL West titles, four AL pennants and two championships over the last eight years.
According to Houston manager Joe Espada, Altuve's selfless attitude has played a key role in the team's recent dominance.
"
Altuve's team-first mentality has been on full display this winter during the Astros' free-agent negotiations with Alex Bregman.
While Houston's infield is already full, Altuve has expressed a willingness to move to left field to accommodate the All-Star third baseman if needed.
When the team initially approached Altuve with the idea, he responded, "Joe, if that's what makes us better, I'm all in."
Altuve has never played outfield in the Major Leagues, but he's still willing to learn a new position at this stage of his career if it's what's best for the team.
Altuve's flexibility has allowed the Astros to re-open discussions with Bregman, who is still unsigned after rejecting their initial six-year, $156 million offer earlier this offseason. They pivoted by trading for Isaac Paredes and signing Christian Walker, seemingly moving on.
If Bregman does return to Houston, Altuve deserves much of the credit for opening the door and making a reunion possible in the first place.