Houston Astros Must Pursue This Specific Star Slugger in Free Agency
The Houston Astros appear likely to be playing in the MLB postseason this year.
At one point, the season looked like it would end in disappointment, but the team figured things out and got back on track.
Despite a ton of injury issues to key players, the Astros have handled the adversity well. They certainly appear to be a legitimate contender in the American League again.
While they have a shot at making a deep playoff run this year, the front office will look to improve the team even more in the offseason. They are expected to be a very busy team when free agency opens up.
Both Justin Verlander and Alex Bregman are set to hit free agency. It seems likely Houston will attempt to keep them in town, but that's not a sure thing. They both have great situations with the Astros, which gives Houston a good chance to re-sign them.
Even if they do get both players back, the Astros would like to add more talent to their roster.
Enter New York Mets impending free agent slugging first baseman Pete Alonso.
Houston has been linked as a potential suitor for Alonso this offseason, but they take that a step further and go all-out to try and sign him.
Throughout the course of the 2024 season, the first base position has been a weakness for the Astros. Adding Alonso would fix that, while also giving the team a much more dangerous all-around lineup.
With the Mets, Alonso has played in 140 games. He has hit 31 home runs to go along with 78 RBI, while slashing .240/.323/.469.
Those are the kind of numbers that could take the Houston offense to the next level.
Dana Brown needs to focus on adding more run production. Alonso would bring home run potential to each and every at-bat. He's always a threat opposing pitching staffs have to gameplan against.
Alonso is the kind of piece who could help power the Astros to World Series contention for years to come. There are very few bats around the league capable of being as lethal as his.
He isn't going to come cheap, so Houston will need to open up the checkbook in order to get him. But, they should go all-out to make that happen.
The kind of impact that Alonso could bring to the Astros in a position where they have a major need is too good of a fit to pass up on.