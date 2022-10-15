Houston Astros Name Starting Designated Hitter, Center Fielder for Game 3
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker told the media Friday in Seattle that Chas McCormick and Trey Mancini will start in Game 3 of American League Division Series.
The two were left out of the starting lineup for Game 2 in Houston with Jake Meyers starting in center field and Aledmys Díaz starting as the designated hitter.
Meyers projected to be the best option against Luis Castillo, according to Baker, although striking out in his two plate appearances.
Díaz replaced a struggling Mancini in the lineup after going 0-for4 with one strikeout and three stranded runners in Game 1. With Mancini at DH, Yordan Álvarez would likely be starting a third consecutive game in left field.
Read More
Mancini's struggles have carried into the postseason. After being acquired from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline, the righty slashed a .622 OPS in 51 games played.
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
- Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
- Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
- Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
- Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
- Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
- Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
- Yordan Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!