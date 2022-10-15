Astros Name Starting Designated Hitter, Center Fielder for Game 3

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker told the media Friday in Seattle that Chas McCormick and Trey Mancini will start in Game 3 of American League Division Series.

The two were left out of the starting lineup for Game 2 in Houston with Jake Meyers starting in center field and Aledmys Díaz starting as the designated hitter.

Meyers projected to be the best option against Luis Castillo, according to Baker, although striking out in his two plate appearances.

Díaz replaced a struggling Mancini in the lineup after going 0-for4 with one strikeout and three stranded runners in Game 1. With Mancini at DH, Yordan Álvarez would likely be starting a third consecutive game in left field.

Mancini's struggles have carried into the postseason. After being acquired from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline, the righty slashed a .622 OPS in 51 games played.

