Houston Astros Named Favorite To Sign Star Free Agent Slugger Pete Alonso
The Houston Astros have made one monster move already during the MLB offseason when they pulled off a blockbuster trade that sent superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs.
Granted, that wasn't a win-now move, but they were able to bring in some talented pieces. Isaac Paredes and Cam Smith were the centerpiece players that came back to the Astros.
Now, the team has to focus on making moves that can help them contend for a championship.
Alex Bregman is still a free agent. While Houston has wanted to find a way to re-sign him, that is far from being a guarantee at this point in time.
There is another free agent the Astros have been linked heavily to that would be a high-impact addition and a win-now push; free agent slugging first baseman Pete Alonso.
Julia Stumbaugh of Bleacher Report has again named Houston a top potential landing spot for Alonso.
"Adding Alonso's firepower to the lineup at that spot would provide an instant boost to the Astros' offense, although which infield moves the Astros ultimately make this winter could hinge on Alex Bregman's decision in free agency."
She doubled down on the idea that if Bregman signs elsewhere, Alonso could become a more realistic option for the Astros.
"Houston's need for more infield offense would become even greater without Bregman, who contributed 26 home runs in 2024. Should he walk this winter the Astros could consider courting Alonso in free agency."
Alonso is coming off of a down season with the New York Mets in 2024. His power numbers were at an all-time career low. That has brought cause for concern, but he is just 29 years old and likely simply had an outlier performance.
During the 2024 MLB season, the slugger played in 162 games with the Mets. He ended up hitting 34 homers, drove in 88 runs , and slashed .240/.329/.459.
In addition to Houston, there are still a few other teams who could have interest in Alonso.
Of course, New York could look to re-sign him. The Boston Red Sox were also named a potential suitor for him.
Should the Astros want to sign Alonso, they will have to get started working on something with him soon since he isn't going to last forever on the free agency market.
Even though there is some risk with signing Alonso to the kind of deal that he's looking for, he could also end up being the piece that powers Houston back into championship contention.