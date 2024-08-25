Houston Astros Named A Top Suitor for Star Slugger
The Houston Astros have a very good chance of fighting their way into the MLB postseason this year.
After suffering many different injury issues, the Astros are still leading the American League West division race. They hold a 69-60 record heading into Sunday Night Baseball action against the Baltimore Orioles.
While they have found a way to remain successful, they are far from being the dominant World Series contender that fans have become used to them being.
Some of that is due to all of the injuries they have been through. Another part of it is simply needing a new influx of talent to help get them back to that level of play.
Looking ahead to the upcoming MLB offseason, Houston is a team that seems likely to have an aggressive approach. One position they could consider targeting is first base.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand has suggested one potential option for the Astros. He has named Houston a potential top fit for star slugger Pete Alonso.
Here is what he had to say about Alonso's upcoming free agency:
"Alonso will be one of the better power bats on the market, and although Christian Walker is having a stronger season and possesses a better glove at first base, Alonso gets the nod between the two for his age (Walker will play next year at age 34). The Mets slugger has been one of the most reliable power threats since he debuted in 2019, averaging 44 home runs per year in his first four 162-game seasons (he also hit 16 in 57 games during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign). Alonso has 27 homers in 125 games this season, hitting eight of them to go along with a .901 OPS in 30 games since the break."
Feinsand also mentioned two other potential suitors for Alonso. He suggested both the New York Mets, who are obviously Alonso's current team, and the St. Louis Cardinals.
During the 2024 MLB season thus far, Alonso has played in 130 games with the Mets. He has hit 27 home runs and driven in 71 RBI to go along with a slashline of .245/.332/.469.
At 29 years old, Alonso is still capable of producing at a high level at the plate. He would bring much-needed pop to the Astros' lineup.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what happens with Alonso in free agency. Houston sure seems like a potential threat to end up landing him.