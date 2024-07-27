Houston Astros Named Top Trade Fit for Superstar Slugger
The Houston Astros are looking to be active ahead of the MLB trade deadline earlier next week.
Even general manager Dana Brown has publicly stated that he'd like to "go big" at the deadline. There are two main needs that the Astros will likely focus on.
Those two needs are starting pitching and first base.
Over the past few weeks, many different names have been suggested as possible Houston trade targets. One of the biggest names that they have been linked to is Toronto Blue Jays superstar slugging first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Bleacher Report has connected the Astros to Guerrero once again. They believe that Houston is one of the top potential trade suitors for the star first baseman if the Blue Jays trade him.
"Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on July 4 that the Astros would like to upgrade at first base. And they darn well should, as the position ranks last in MLB with minus-1.4 WAR and its .586 OPS. But do the Astros have the prospects to sway the (apparently reluctant) Blue Jays? They might not, and Houston is otherwise already $24.6 million over the luxury tax threshold."
To be exact, the Astros were ranked as the No. 2 potential destination for Guerrero. Who was ahead of them? None other than the American League West rival Seattle Mariners.
Guerrero would be a massive addition for Houston. He would help them compete this season, but would also be a potential long-term fit. An extension would need to be worked out, but the Astros would have time due to his current contract having one more year left on it for 2025.
During the 2024 MLB season thus far, Guerrero has put up yet another big-time year. He has played in 101 games for Toronto, batting .296/.365/.487 to go along with 18 home runs and 62 RBI.
That is the kind of production that could make Houston a legitimate contender this season in the American League.
While it doesn't appear very likely that the Blue Jays will end up trading their superstar, the right offer can convince anyone to make a deal. The Astros should absolutely work the phones trying to acquire him.
Expect to continue hearing rumors about Houston in the coming days. Guerrero is a name to keep an eye on, even though it's likely that he won't get moved.