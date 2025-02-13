Houston Astros Outfielder Has Emotional Reaction to Shocking Alex Bregman News
Jake Meyers has only been with the Houston Astros for four seasons, but he's already seen major organizational turnover during that time.
When he debuted in 2021, the Astros' star-studded lineup featured Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, Carlos Correa, Michael Brantley, Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve and Yuli Gurriel.
Four years later, only Alvarez and Altuve remain.
That turbulence continued this offseason when Houston traded Tucker to the Chicago Cubs and moved on from Bregman, who agreed to a deal with the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.
Not only will their production be difficult to replace, but so will their leadership and clubhouse presence.
In an interview at spring training on Thursday, Meyers gave his thoughts on losing two of his longtime teammates after winning four straight AL West titles together.
"It'll be different, but I'm excited for the new guys we have in here, and I think we have a lot of really great players and additions as well," Meyers said. "I think we have a great team. I'm excited."
However, the 28-year-old acknowledged that it will be strange not having Bregman or Tucker in the dugout and locker room for the first time in his career.
"It's different. That's all I've known since I've been up here," Meyers said. "(Bregman's) a great leader, great teammate. I learned a lot from him."
"Same with (Tucker)," Meyers added. "Unbelievable teammate. I learned a lot from him as well. I'm gonna miss just hanging out with him off the field as well."
With the Astros in transition, it will be interesting to see who steps up and fills the leadership void this season. Altuve is the team's elder statesman at age 34, but it will be up to Alvarez, Meyers and some of the other veterans to pick up the slack.
Regardless, things are going to be a bit different in Houston this year.