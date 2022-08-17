Houston Astros Place Díaz on Injured List, Recall Matijevic from Triple-A
The Houston Astros placed Aledmys Díaz on the injured list with left-groin discomfort Wednesday.
The Houston Astros placed Aledmys Díaz on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, following a third-inning exit Tuesday night with left-groin discomfort. As a corresponding move, the Astros recalled J.J. Matijevic from Triple-A Sugar Land.
This marks Díaz's first injured list stint of the season, and in the absense of Michael Brantley, his healthiness and resurgent bat paid dividends splitting time with Chas McCormick in left field.
Matijevic slashed .205/.314/.296 across 11 games for the Space Cowboys since he was optioned Aug. 2. The 26-year-old offers a left-handed, power bat off the bench, able to pick up innings at first base and left field in a pinch.
