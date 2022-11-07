Report: Astros Plan to Extend Contract of Manager Baker

Through the confetti and the cheers from Houston Astros fans, KHOU 11 provided coverage of the passing floats of players and guests for the 2022 World Series championship parade.

With manager Dusty Baker and company approaching, KHOU 11 sports anchor Jason Bristol reported the Astros are planning to extend a contract extension to Baker with his three-year deal expiring after the World Series.

"The reports are [Baker] will be back," Bristol said. "The Astros are planning to offer him a contract extension."

In his first season with the Astros, Baker fell one game short of the World Series after losing to the Tampa Rays in the 2020 American League Championship Series. The following season, Baker and Houston were two games short of winning the World Series. It wasn't until his 25th managerial season that Baker won it all as a skipper.

All the Major League Baseball managerial openings have been filled, leaving Baker to take the reins back in Houston. Bench coach Joe Espada interviewed for positions with both the Miami Marlins and the Chicago White Sox but was not offered either job.

