Houston Astros Potential First Base Solution Has Strong Market in MLB Free Agency
The Houston Astros suffered their earliest postseason exit in seven years this October, bringing to an end their incredible streak of seven consecutive ALCS appearances.
After a playoff failure of somewhat epic proportions in which the team was swept two games to none in the Wild Card round at the hands of the upstart Detroit Tigers, the urgency is higher to fix the issues which ultimately led to their demise. One of the positions Houston may be looking to upgrade is the first base spot after the team relied mostly on a platoon featuring Jon Singleton, Mauricio Dubón, Victor Caratini, and Yainer Diaz. Individually, none of them are horrible players by any means, but bringing in a true every day first baseman could do wonders for Houston on both sides of the ball.
When it comes to finding someone formidable, one possible option being thrown out is Diamondbacks three-time Gold Glove winner Christian Walker. Consistently solid at the plate and elite on defense, Walker would be an ideal fit for the Astros. But if Houston wants to bring him in, they're going to have some competition. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the market for his services is extremely strong and the Astros would be entering a bidding war if they want Walker.
"There are at least six teams who plan to aggressively pursue Walker, with everyone involved from the New York Yankees to the Diamondbacks to the Washington Nationals, believing he’ll come at less than half the price of Alonso," Nightengale wrote. "He could ultimately be involved in bidding war between the Yankees and Mets."
Walker is not exactly going to break the bank, turning 34 before the season. Jon Heyman of the New York Post predicted the veteran to land a $60 million deal over three years, something any of the teams in pursuit would likely be happy to pay, especially Houston.
If the market for Walker is strong as Nightengale reports, Walker could see a deal pushing closer into the nine-figure range, which the Astros may not be able to afford especially if they bring back Alex Bregman.
While the price has to be right, it's absolutely worth Houston keeping an eye on the status of Walker.