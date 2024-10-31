Houston Astros Rated One of Worst Teams in MLB at Underrated Offensive Component
One of the recurring themes of this year's World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers has been New York's ineptness on the basepaths. The team either fails to score or runs into outs, further exacerbating the offensive issues that have allowed Los Angeles to jump out to a 3-1 lead in the series.
MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, who covers the Yankees, dove into broadcaster John Sterling's assertion that the Yankees "run the bases like drunks" and determined that New York was the worst baserunning team in MLB this season, sitting at a negative 16.9 baserunning runs for the campaign.
In third place on that list was the Houston Astros, at -12.7. The Astros, despite their offensive prowess, were a negative on the basepaths during the 2024 season. Statcast data highlights their struggles, particularly in advancing runners on batted balls, placing them among the least efficient baserunning teams in Major League Baseball. This inefficiency has hindered their ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities, even with a commendable batting average with runners in scoring position.
The Detroit Tigers, recognized for their superior baserunning, showcased the impact of this skill during their playoff victory over the Astros. Their adeptness on the bases underscored the importance of baserunning in maximizing run production. Coming in at +11 runs in the regular season, the 2nd-best mark in all of MLB, that discrepancy was evident in Detroit's upset of Houston in the AL Wild Card Series.
Several factors contribute to the Astros' baserunning challenges. An aging roster may lack the speed and agility necessary for effective baserunning, with the only positively-graded baserunners (via Statcast) this season being outfielder Jake Meyers, 28, and shortstop Jeremy Pena, 27.
Coaching and baserunning decisions may have also played a role. Coincidentally, the Astros elected to move on from third base coach Gary Pettis this offseason, presenting an opportunity for a strategic baserunning reset under new coach Tony Perezchica, who joined the organization from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Arizona graded out as the best baserunning team in MLB this season, finishing at +13 runs via Statcast.
To enhance their baserunning efficiency, the Astros could implement focused training sessions, possibly involving former players with proven baserunning expertise. Integrating younger, faster talent into the lineup may also provide a boost. Late-season acquisitions like Ben Gamel and Jason Heyward offered modest improvements down the stretch, suggesting that targeted signings, internal development, and better coaching than last season could significantly improve the Astros' baserunning performance in the 2025 season.
While baserunning is not the sole determinant of a team's success, it plays a crucial role in run efficiency. By addressing this area, the Astros can better leverage their offensive strengths and enhance their overall performance in the upcoming season.