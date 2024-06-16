Houston Astros Receive Concerning Kyle Tucker Injury Update
Very few teams have been as unlucky this season as the Houston Astros. The injury bug has completely wrecked the team and it hasn't shown any mercy recently.
One of the latest injury issues has come with star outfielder Kyle Tucker.
Tucker suffered a shin injury on June 3rd against the St. Louis Cardinals. He has not come back to the field since.
While the team offered optimism that the 27-year-old would return to action this weekend, that has not been the case. Instead, another concerning update was offered about his current status.
Astros manager Joe Espada stated that if Tucker "doesn't start running around here the next day or two," a potential rehab assignment could be an option for him.
Basically, Tucker's injury is not healing as quickly as expected and there's a chance that he could be out for awhile longer.
So far this season, the slugger has played in 60 games for Houston. He has slashed .266/.395/.584 and has also hit 19 home runs to go along with 40 RBI.
Those numbers show a small piece of how important Tucker is to the Astros. Without him on the field, they are missing a leader and offensive prowess that simply cannot be replaced.
Right now, Houston is just 32-39 on the season. The team is struggling to stay in the playoff hunt and need their star player back on the field. Tucker simply has not been able to get through this injury.
Hopefully, the Astros will receive some good news about Tucker in the coming days. But, at this point, the fans are getting worried and rightfully so.