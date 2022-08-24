Skip to main content

Houston Astros Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule

The Houston Astros released their 2023 regular season schedule Wednesday with Opening Day on March 30.

The Houston Astros open the 2023 regular season against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, March 30 for a four-game Opening Series—the first time in franchise history opening a season against the White Sox.

For the 2023 season, the Astros will face every other Major League Baseball team for the first time in franchise history as part of MLB's revised scheduling. The Astros will face the Texas Rangers on April 14 for the their first American League West bout.

Houston will face American League West opponents only 13 games each this season instead of 19 times. 

The Astros will host eight National League teams—the San Francisco Giants, the Chicago Cubs, the Philadelphia Phillies, the Cincinnati Reds, the New York Mets, the Colorado Rockies and the San Diego Padres. The Reds will travel to Minute Maid Park for the first time since 2016.

Scroll to continue

Read More

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  2. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  3. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  4. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  5. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  6. Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
  7. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  8. Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
  9. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
  10. 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_18745946
News

Astros Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18913517
Opinions

Could Trout Request a Trade to the Astros?

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_18916281
Game Day

Verlander Tosses Six No-Hit Innings; Astros Rout Twins in Correa's Return

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18912246
Opinions

Former Astros Shortstop Correa Returns to Houston for First Time Since Departure

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_18862730
News

Neris Has Been on a Journey With His Splitter

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_16272012
News

Astros' Bermudez Claimed Off Waivers by Giants

By Kenny Van Doren
Astros City Connect Space Fist Bump
News

FOCO Releases Astros Altuve and Orbit 'Fist Bump' Bobblehead

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_18585941
Prospects

Astros Prospect Berryhill Eyes Return to Double-A, Impacts Younger Prospects

By Kenny Van Doren