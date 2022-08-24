Houston Astros Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
The Houston Astros open the 2023 regular season against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, March 30 for a four-game Opening Series—the first time in franchise history opening a season against the White Sox.
For the 2023 season, the Astros will face every other Major League Baseball team for the first time in franchise history as part of MLB's revised scheduling. The Astros will face the Texas Rangers on April 14 for the their first American League West bout.
Houston will face American League West opponents only 13 games each this season instead of 19 times.
The Astros will host eight National League teams—the San Francisco Giants, the Chicago Cubs, the Philadelphia Phillies, the Cincinnati Reds, the New York Mets, the Colorado Rockies and the San Diego Padres. The Reds will travel to Minute Maid Park for the first time since 2016.
Read More
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
- Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
- Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
- Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
- Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
- Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
- Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
- Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
- 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!