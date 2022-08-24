Astros Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule

The Houston Astros open the 2023 regular season against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, March 30 for a four-game Opening Series—the first time in franchise history opening a season against the White Sox.

For the 2023 season, the Astros will face every other Major League Baseball team for the first time in franchise history as part of MLB's revised scheduling. The Astros will face the Texas Rangers on April 14 for the their first American League West bout.

Houston will face American League West opponents only 13 games each this season instead of 19 times.

The Astros will host eight National League teams—the San Francisco Giants, the Chicago Cubs, the Philadelphia Phillies, the Cincinnati Reds, the New York Mets, the Colorado Rockies and the San Diego Padres. The Reds will travel to Minute Maid Park for the first time since 2016.

