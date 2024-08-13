Houston Astros Release Right-Handed Relief Pitcher Amid Recent Success
Amid their quest to work their way into the MLB postseason, the Houston Astros have found major success recently. They have won six straight games and are tied for first place in the American League West division.
While they have a lot of work to do in order to accomplish their goal, the Astros are in a good place right now. They hold a 63-55 record and have key reinforcements coming back at some point in the form of Justin Verlander and Kyle Tucker.
On Tuesday, Houston decided to make a roster move. Dylan Coleman, a right-handed relief pitcher, was released by the team.
Coleman had only pitched in one game for the Astros this season. That outing came back on April 3rd.
In the minor leagues this season, Coleman has appeared in 36 games. He compiled a 2-0 record in those outings to go along with a 6.50 ERA, a 1.94 WHIP, 42 strikeouts, and 42 walks. Coleman completed 36.0 innings.
Clearly, those numbers aren't going to get the job done. Houston simply decided he didn't have a future left with the team and they didn't envision him making his way back up to the majors.
At 27 years old, Coleman will likely find another opportunity elsewhere. He still has time to get things figured out and make a run back to the big leagues.
It wasn't the ending that the Astros and Coleman were hoping for, but it's an ending that makes sense.
Now, Coleman will look to land on his feet with a different team and right the ship.