Houston Astros Release Three Minor League Players
The Houston Astros made a few minor moves early on Monday morning as they released three minor league players. Right-handed pitcher Normar Torres, RHP Chanderson Perez, and outfielder Brayan Nolasco were the three players released.
Torres was signed in Sept. of 2016 and appeared in just two games for the Dominican Summer League affiliate for the Astros. He tossed just 3.0 innings and allowed three earned runs.
Perez was signed in Oct. 2019 and also pitched in the DSL. Perez tossed 30.0 innings over the course of the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He had a promising 2021 season but it was a small sample size. In 2022 he threw 23.0 innings and recorded a 6.26 ERA.
Nolasco was signed in Jan. of 2021. He was assigned to the DSL and received 191 at-bats in 2022. HIs slashline of .152/.280/.199 with two home runs was not enough to justify keeping him in the system.
