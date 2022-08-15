Skip to main content
Houston Astros Release Veteran Rosscup from Triple-A Sugar Land

Houston Astros Release Veteran Rosscup from Triple-A Sugar Land

The Houston Astros released left-handed reliever Zac Rosscup from Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday.

Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros released left-handed reliever Zac Rosscup from Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday.

Zac Rosscup was released from Triple-A Sugar Land's roster Sunday. The Houston Astros signed the veteran lefty to a minor league contract during spring training as insurance for the role manned by Blake Taylor.

Rosscup and Adam Morgan were both non-roster invites in March for the Astros. And although Morgan opted out of his contract in May, Rosscup stuck along while Houston deployed a bullpen without a left-handed arm most of the season.

Rosscup totaled 29 innings in relief for the Space Cowboys with a 3.10 ERA. The lefty spent over a month on the injured list and made two appearances upon return in August. His last outing with Sugar Land came Tuesday, in which he worked 1 1/3 innings, allowing a hit and a walk to one strikeout. 

Scroll to continue

Read More

With Taylor returning from the injured list soon and with the addition of Will Smith to the bullpen, Rosscup wasn't going to have a chance to contribute in the Major Leagues for the Astros.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  2. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  3. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  4. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  5. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  6. Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
  7. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  8. Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
  9. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
  10. 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_14131056
News

Astros Release Veteran Rosscup from Triple-A Sugar Land

By Kenny Van Doren51 seconds ago
USATSI_18870096
Game Day

Bregman Ignites Offense in Astros' Series Sweep Against the A's

By Kenny Van Doren17 hours ago
USATSI_18122320
News

Astros' Taylor to Continue Rehab Assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land

By Kenny Van Doren20 hours ago
USATSI_18390035
Prospects

Report: First-Round Pick Gilbert Sustained a Forearm Contusion

By Kenny Van Doren21 hours ago
USATSI_18528053
Prospects

Astros' Second-Round Pick Melton Homers in First Affiliated Game

By Kenny Van Doren23 hours ago
USATSI_18866223
Game Day

Astros Crush A's in McCullers' Return to the Mound

By Kenny Van DorenAug 14, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
USATSI_18294954
Prospects

Astros' First-Round Pick Gilbert Carted Off With Apparent Injury

By Kenny Van DorenAug 13, 2022 7:20 PM EDT
USATSI_18851292
Opinions

Does Verlander Deserve an MVP Award?

By Ben SilverAug 13, 2022 5:00 PM EDT