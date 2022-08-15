Astros Release Veteran Rosscup from Triple-A Sugar Land

Zac Rosscup was released from Triple-A Sugar Land's roster Sunday. The Houston Astros signed the veteran lefty to a minor league contract during spring training as insurance for the role manned by Blake Taylor.

Rosscup and Adam Morgan were both non-roster invites in March for the Astros. And although Morgan opted out of his contract in May, Rosscup stuck along while Houston deployed a bullpen without a left-handed arm most of the season.

Rosscup totaled 29 innings in relief for the Space Cowboys with a 3.10 ERA. The lefty spent over a month on the injured list and made two appearances upon return in August. His last outing with Sugar Land came Tuesday, in which he worked 1 1/3 innings, allowing a hit and a walk to one strikeout.

With Taylor returning from the injured list soon and with the addition of Will Smith to the bullpen, Rosscup wasn't going to have a chance to contribute in the Major Leagues for the Astros.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!