Houston Astros Release Veteran Rosscup from Triple-A Sugar Land
Zac Rosscup was released from Triple-A Sugar Land's roster Sunday. The Houston Astros signed the veteran lefty to a minor league contract during spring training as insurance for the role manned by Blake Taylor.
Rosscup and Adam Morgan were both non-roster invites in March for the Astros. And although Morgan opted out of his contract in May, Rosscup stuck along while Houston deployed a bullpen without a left-handed arm most of the season.
Rosscup totaled 29 innings in relief for the Space Cowboys with a 3.10 ERA. The lefty spent over a month on the injured list and made two appearances upon return in August. His last outing with Sugar Land came Tuesday, in which he worked 1 1/3 innings, allowing a hit and a walk to one strikeout.
With Taylor returning from the injured list soon and with the addition of Will Smith to the bullpen, Rosscup wasn't going to have a chance to contribute in the Major Leagues for the Astros.
