Houston Astros Reliever Blames Blown Save on 'Bad Luck'
It's been a difficult season for the Houston Astros.
Not only have they not come close to meeting the high expectations placed upon them heading into the year, but many of their top high-priced players have not performed up to their level, making many of those investments look questionable.
There is still time for this team to turn things around based on how elite their roster is on paper, but entering the month of June, it's now or never for the Astros.
They had a great opportunity to make a statement in their four-game series against the AL West-leading Seattle Mariners starting Monday.
Despite getting off to such a slow start, Houston was lurking in third place with a chance to make a rapid climb back into the playoff picture if they were able to beat their rivals.
Instead, they dropped the first two contests, pushing them further behind in the division race.
Their Game 2 loss came in the late innings as the Mariners rallied in the eighth to put up three runs and win 4-2.
Ryan Pressly was on the mound to close out the game for the Astros, a role that he was accustomed to prior to becoming their setup man after the addition of Josh Hader this offseason.
The right-hander gave up three runs on three hits, ballooning his ERA to 5.31 on the year and 0-4 in save opportunities. He had some interesting comments after the game about what took place and what has been going on so far this season.
"My stuff is good. It's still there. It's just bad luck mixed with some not executed pitches on top of that, it doesn't really make for a good time. Just have to figure it out," he said according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic.
It certainly has been an interesting year for many people on this Houston roster.
Pressly was a major contributor in the past, and for them to make a playoff push, they're going to need him to become that guy once again.