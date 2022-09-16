Martinez Demoted as Verlander Returns from IL

With Justin Verlander returning to the Houston Astros rotation, Seth Martinez was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land to make room for the ace pitcher.

With such a crowded bullpen, Houston was forced to demote one of their most effective relievers. As many of their bullpen pitchers are veterans without minor league options remaining, Martinez was the only logical choice, despite his 2.09 ERA on 38.2 innings in 2022.

Though he's pitched a flawless September, the bulk of Martinez's brilliance came early in the year. Since Jul. 15, the 28-year-old righty sports an ERA of 4.30. He's surrendered two home runs and walked six in the 14.2 innings he's pitched since that date.

Yet, much of that work comes since an Aug. 25 promotion from Triple-A, recalled to replace Ryan Pressley who hit the injured list with neck spasms. Since then, Martinez hasn't allowed a run, with seven strikeouts to one walk.

It seems obvious he will again be the next man up if another Astros reliever is injured.

