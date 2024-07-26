Houston Astros Reportedly Discussing Trade for Tigers Star Pitcher
The Houston Astros are in the midst of a tight division race in 2024.
In a season that started out slowly with them falling behind the division lead, they are now one game up on the Seattle Mariners entering Friday's contest. There have been rumors surrounding the team's trade deadline, mostly with starting pitching. They had been linked with the Chicago Cubs' Jameson Taillon, but now a new name has emerged.
According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Astros have been in touch with the Detroit Tigers about right-hander Jack Flaherty.
Flaherty is a true rental this deadline since he signed a one year, $14 million deal with the Tigers this past offseason in order to boost his value.
The 28-year-old had spent the past couple of years struggling, and his last nine outings of 2023 saw him post a 6.75 ERA. However, he has completely turned it around in 2024.
In 18 starts, Flaherty has posted a 2.98 ERA, 0.956 WHIP and 133 strikeouts in 106.2 innings. His strikeout numbers are tied for the ninth-most in all of baseball.
The quick return to his 2019 form has made him an attractive option as a rental for a contender. In the case of Houston, they have been without many of their expected starters for most of the season due to injury.
Although Hunter Brown has been fantastic of late and Ronel Blanco has been a pleasant surprise, they still need pitching depth and another top arm to make a deep playoff run.
Astros' GM Dana Brown has stated that the team is looking for a third or fourth starter, and Flaherty fits that bill. Despite being a rental, his season has made him an attractive option for a team like Houston.