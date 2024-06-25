Houston Astros Reveal Another Brutal Update on Justin Verlander
The Houston Astros have been hopeful to get star starting pitcher Justin Verlander back on the diamond in the near future. However, there have been multiple setbacks that have caused him to miss more time.
Despite the setbacks, optimism has remained about his status. Unfortunately, more bad news has been revealed.
Joe Espada, the Astros' manager, spoke out and revealed a new update about the 41-year-old starter.
Espada stated that Verlander has been progressing slower than originally expected. He hasn't even been able to progress to throwing. Despite speculation rising about the injury, Espada stated once again that Verlander is dealing with neck soreness.
So far during the 2024 MLB season, Verlander has only been able to start 10 games for Houston.
In the 10 games he has played, Verlander has compiled a 3-2 record to go along with a 3.95 ERA, a 1.21 WHIP and has pitched 57 total innings.
With the Astros needing help in their rotation, the hope is that Verlander can find some traction towards a return soon. He would be a major help as Houston tries to keep their hot play of late going.
Hopefully, another update will be coming soon that provides more hope. Until that happens, this is becoming a more frustrating situation by the day.
Depending on how he progresses, Houston will become a team that seems increasingly likely to pursue starting pitching ahead of the MLB trade deadline if a move presents itself.