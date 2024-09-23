Houston Astros Rookie Reveals Reason for Early Exit vs. Angels
The Houston Astros lost Sunday's game to the Los Angeles Angels, 9-8. They also lost one of their starting pitchers, at least temporarily.
The Astros got off to a good start in Sunday's series finale, taking a 4-0 lead through five innings. Rookie starter Spencer Arrighetti allowed two runs in the top of the sixth, however, allowing the Angels to kick-start their comeback.
Despite being at only 78 pitches (58 strikes), Arrighetti did not come back out for the seventh, leading some fans to speculate that he'd either suffered an injury (like teammate Yordan Alvarez) or had been pulled for rest reasons.
After Josh Hader blew the save and Houston's rally fell short in the bottom of the ninth, Arrighetti revealed the reason for his early departure.
According to the 24-year-old righty, he suffered a calf cramp during the sixth inning. After informing the Astros' coaching staff, manager Joe Espada removed him from the game rather than risk further injury.
Based on that, it sounds like Arrighetti's quick hook was more precautionary than anything else. Houston is expected to clinch the AL West this week, either against the Seattle Mariners or Cleveland Guardians. After that, it's on to the playoffs.
With the Astros recently moving to a six-man rotation, Arrighetti is in line to face the Guardians in the regular-season finale on Sunday. However, Espada will likely scratch him from that start to conserve him for October.
If so, Arrighetti finishes his rookie campaign with a 7-13 record, a 4.61 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings over 28 starts. He finished the year strong after a rocky first half, logging a 2.84 ERA and 63 strikeouts over his final nine starts and picking up the slack for Justin Verlander.
The Astros are hoping he can maintain his recent performance in the postseason, which will be the first playoff appearance of his career.