How Astros 40-Man Roster Looks with James Activated Off 60-Day IL

How Houston Astros 40-Man Roster Looks with James Activated Off 60-Day Injured List
The Houston Astros made one housekeeping move Thursday, activating Josh James from the 60-day injured list. With Will Smith, Trey Mancini and Justin Verlander joining the free agency pool in the last two days, the Astros have fallen to 34 players on their 40-man roster.
The organization announced Oct. 1 that James underwent season-ending surgery on his flexor tendon. The right-handed reliever is expected to return in 2023, but the Astros could still non-tender a contract to James — who is in his second offseason of arbitration.
But as it stands Friday, the Astros roster 34 players following options and players entering free agency. Here is a full breakdown:
Pitchers: Bryan Abreu, Brandon Bielak, Ronel Blanco, Hunter Brown, Shawn Dubin, Luis García, Josh James, Cristian Javier, Seth Martinez, Phil Maton, Lance McCullers Jr., Parker Mushinski, Héctor Neris, Enoli Paredes, Ryan Pressly, Ryne Stanek, Blake Taylor, José Urquidy, Framber Valdez and Forrest Whitley
Catchers: Yainer Díaz, Korey Lee and Martín Maldonado
Infielders: José Altuve, Alex Bregman, J.J. Matijevic, Jeremy Peña and Joe Perez
Outfielders: Mauricio Dubón, Chas McCormick, Jake Meyers and Kyle Tucker
Designated Hitters: Yordan Álvarez and David Hensley
