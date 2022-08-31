Report: Astros Scratch McCormick on Wednesday with Sore Finger

Chas McCormick was scratched from Wednesday's lineup with a sore pinky finger, manager Dusty Baker told the media prior to the Houston Astros' contest with the Texas Rangers.

McCormick started in center field Tuesday night for his first game since dislocating his right-pinky finger diving back to first base last Wednesday. The righty went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts, and was moved to left field in a defensive switch in the ninth inning.

David Hensley replaced McCormick in the lineup on Wednesday as the designated hitter. Trey Mancini moved from designated hitter to left field for the afternoon bout with the Rangers.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!