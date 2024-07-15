Houston Astros Select Catcher of Future in First Round of 2024 MLB Draft
The Houston Astros used their first pick in the 2024 MLB draft to select Walker Janek, a catcher from Sam Houston State.
Janek, a 21-year-old junior, has been the starting catcher for Sam Houston State for three years. He is a well rounded prospect on both sides of the ball and was considered the top catcher in the draft by MLB Pipeline.
The catcher ended his college career with a breakout season at the plate which set career highs for him in many categories. In 58 games, Janek hit .364/.476/.709 with a 1.185 OPS, 17 home runs and 58 RBI.
Notably, he improved dramatically in his plate discipline from his sophomore to junior year. He struck out two less times in 2024 than he did in 2023, while walking 14 more times.
He's also no slouch behind the plate.
Janek won Conference USA's Defensive Player of the Year award in 2024, and is a good framer with a plus arm from behind the plate. However, there are worries that he can get "lackadaisical" with his framing, which is something he will need to clean up when he gets into pro ball.
Ranked at the 24th overall prospect by MLB Pipeline, Janek went around the range he was expected to go. With Martin Maldonado gone and Yainer Diaz not quite taking that next step manhy expected, the Astros need to continue looking for options at catcher.
Janek could provide a solution if his bat continues to play.